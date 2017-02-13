Victim in Locust Street crash was first female dealer appointed by General Motors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — An auto accident on Friday, February 10, 2017 took the life a Quad Cities woman with local ties to the automobile industry.

According to her obituary, 93-year-old Ruth Hitchcock of Bettendorf, Iowa spent most of her life around automobiles. She worked for the Kimberly-Chrysler Plymouth dealership for 26 years before leaving to start a dealership of her own.

Her family says she enjoyed the auto business and after leaving Kimberly-Chrysler Plymouth, she bought her own dealership in Muscatine, Iowa. According her obituary, she was the first female dealer appointed by General Motors.

After selling that dealership, she returned to Davenport and became the General Manager of Kimberly-Chrysler Plymouth for 12 years. She retired in 1992.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Hitchcock’s car was given multiple citations.