MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Jim Scott says his hobby requires patience, practice, and perseverance.

The eighty two year old from Muscatine County is a master with matchsticks.

Working from his dining room, Scott turns hundreds and hundreds of matchsticks into beautiful miniatures. Several have moving parts.

Some sticks are thicker than others. Scott uses sandpaper to smooth the surfaces. Glue comes in handy. In some instances, it takes him days, even weeks, to complete a piece.

A stagecoach with wheels in motion. A miniature carousel, planes and trains. Ships, including a replica of the Mayflower, are included in his work.

Jim got interested in making “matchstick minis” a few years ago. He does not allow arthritis to stop him from doing what he truly enjoys.

Scott says sometimes he wakes up in the middle of the night, wondering what his next project will be!

The Great Scott!

A talented craftsman who says his hobby is a perfect match!