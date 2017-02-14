16-year-old charged in armed robbery at Davenport pizzeria-UPDATE

UPDATE: Davenport Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the robbery at Little Caesar’s pizza. Daviaonta Duax is charged with 1st-degree robbery.

He is also charged with two additional counts of 1st-degree robbery for robberies at the Express Lane on the 1900 Harrison Street. Those robberies occurred on January 23, 2017, and another robbery at the same store on February 6, 2017.

The teen is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St. The incident happened on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, around 9:12 p.m.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s described as a male black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app CityConnect Davenport, IA.