Community group pushes to reinstate Clinton animal control officer position

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – There are community efforts aimed to improve animal welfare in Clinton. Dozens of residents are pushing for change after a recent case of possible neglect involving two dogs. They’re asking the city to reinstate an animal control officer position.

The position was removed from the fiscal year 2017 budget so the city hasn’t had someone dedicated to animal issues since summer. Instead, the police department responds to those calls and investigates. A group of concerned citizens believes a person dedicated to handling animal calls would be better, but costs have to be considered as well.

“When you know what there’s enough people that feel the same way, let’s do something about it. Let’s see what we can do about it,” said Donna May.

As someone who works with dogs for a living and an animal lover in general she says she can’t get past some recent alleged animal neglect. Without an animal control officer, she and others believe Clinton can’t be the community they’d like it to be.

“It’s certainly not one where animals are abused, abandoned, starved, neglected, found in cages in various areas of town.”

May presented her thoughts to city leaders during committee of the whole on Tuesday, February 14th. She spoke for hundreds of others who recently signed a petition for the return of an animal control officer position.

“They made a cognitive decision to go with another police officer vice that of an animal control officer,” said City Administrator Matt Brooke.

Brooke, who was not yet in his position at the time, says city leaders eliminated the animal control officer due to a lack of activity and an overwhelming number of after hours calls. Bringing it back would cost the city between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

“We’re jumping to solutions. We think the solution is an animal control officer but it might be that the process is not working throughout the whole with the citizens Clinton, with the city, the county, and with the animals we’re addressing,” added Brooke.

Brooke said some alternatives could be to create a city animal registration and an advisory board to tackle these issues.

“You have a broken window and you fix it. You have too many brokers windows, what happens to the neighborhood?” said May.

City leaders did not take any action on Tuesday. They hope to take a look at the city’s ordinances as well as the contract with the humane society, which the city pays $105,000 a year to handle animals taken off the streets.