Davenport rollover accident sends man to hospital then jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police say a man is in custody after a rollover crash on Monday night, February 13, 2017. The incident happened around 11:30 at 9th and Marquette Streets.

Police say 35-year-old Jacob T. Hall lost control and rolled his car. He was taken to the hospital after the accident, but taken to jail a few hours later, early Tuesday morning.

Hall was charged with operating while intoxicated first offense, failure to maintain control, no insurance, failure to appear/contempt/child support, and felony possession with intent to deliver. His bond was set at over $7,000.