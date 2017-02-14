Davenport rollover accident sends man to hospital then jail

By Published: Updated:

jacob-hallDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police say a man is in custody after a rollover crash on Monday night, February 13, 2017. The incident happened around 11:30 at 9th and Marquette Streets.

Police say 35-year-old Jacob T. Hall lost control and rolled his car. He was taken to the hospital after the accident, but taken to jail a few hours later, early Tuesday morning.

Hall was charged with operating while intoxicated first offense, failure to maintain control, no insurance, failure to appear/contempt/child support, and felony possession with intent to deliver. His bond was set at over $7,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s