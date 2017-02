RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) – It appears the first egg of the season has arrived for the eagles Liberty and Justice.

Viewers of the Arconic eagle cam spotted an egg in the nest just after 2:30 PM Tuesday. The new nest is fairly deep so it has been hard to confirm, but the behavior of Liberty and Justice seems to indicate they are sitting on an egg.

More eggs could be laid over the next 5-7 days. The egg could hatch sometime after March 21st.