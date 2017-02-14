Hillsdale, Ill. village clerk cleared of all charges

Jane-LundquistHILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) — The Hillsdale village clerk of has been cleared of all charges.

Last March, Jane Lundquist was indicted on two charges of misconduct. She was accused of writing off more than $1,000 of debt on sewer accounts in the village.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney claimed Lundquist was not legally allowed to write off debt, but four current and former village board members said she was given the authority.

document2
Click to enlarge statement from County State’s Attorney.

Lundquist always claimed she was told to do what it took to get sewer bills collected and that included writing off debt. The Rock Island States Attorney and Sheriff both say that Lundquist was never charged with pocketing the money.

In a statement from State’s Attorney John McGehee, “New, credible and material evidence creating a reasonable likelihood of JAne Lundquist’s innocence was recently discovered by the Rock Island County Sheriff;s Department.”

Due to this new evidence, charges for Lundquist have been dismissed.

document
Click to enlarge document.

