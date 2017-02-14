Hoping for a Heart: Local boy needs a life-saving transplant

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — A local boy is hoping for a heart this Valentine’s Day. Not cards or candy, but the real thing.

In the U.S., 4,067 people are on the heart transplant list. In Iowa, there are 44 people waiting for a heart. Included in that group is Will Kohn, 6, from Bettendorf.

“We’ve never seen him with a completely working heart,” said Chris Kohn, Will’s dad. “Right now, his lips are bluish, his nose is blue, his fingertips are blue and you can see at times he’s struggling for breath.”

Will has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. That essentially means he’s been living his six years with half a working heart.

Chris and Meghan Kohn knew before he was born that life for their son Will wouldn’t be the same as it is for most other kids. The doctors warned them of that. But they never imagined the worst-case scenario that is their current reality.

“He’s six but he’s the size of a three-year-old,” Kohn said. “He’s nautious almost every morning, very irritable depending on the day. He’s retaining fluids right now.”

It’s happening because Will’s heart is failing. He needs a new one.

“Patients that are waiting on the pediatric heart transplant list actually die at a higher rate than a lot of adult patients,” said Dr. Erik Edens, director of the pediatric heart transplant program at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Edens says Will’s age makes it harder for him to get the heart he so desperately needs. Kids have smaller bodies, so they need smaller hearts.

“They can’t take a big person’s heart,” Edens said. “It wouldn’t fit in the chest.”

So, for Will to get a new heart, another child has to die.

“We’re basically waiting for someone’s worst moments to make a decision to allow our son to survive,” said Kohn.

A child’s parents will need to make the decision to donate while dealing with tragedy — the death of their child. It’s not something a lot of people talk about beforehand.

“The last thing you’re going to be thinking about is organ donation,” Edens agreed. But he still encourages all parents to have that important talk before tragedy hits. “They sometimes will feel a sense of relief that at least some good came out of that horrible tragedy that was going to happen anyways.”

The Kohns don’t wish it on anyone but they are anxiously waiting for the call.

“It could be three seconds, three days, three months, or three years.” Chris Kohn’s phone could ring at any moment with life-changing news. “Boom. It’s them saying they’ve accepted a heart for Will.”

In the meantime, the Kohns live with a vision of Will’s future.

“His body should thrive to the point where he’s able to run around with other kids, do things he’s never been capable of doing before.”

There were 12 heart transplants in Iowa last year. Only two of those hearts went to kids or teens.

For more on Will’s journey, head to his Facebook page. His family also has a GoFundMe account set up.