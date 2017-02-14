Local florist discourages buying online

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Valentines Day comes once a year, and, for florists, the holiday is non-stop. Local flower shops like The Green Thumbers prepare for days and call in extra staff to make sure all the bouquets reach their destinations.

“Guys, number one, really don’t pre-plan,” said The Green Thumbers owner, Andy Kay. “So, for guys it’s a last minute thing. And for flowers, when you think about it, you really can’t go out and buy, you can buy jewelry a week or two out, you can’t buy flowers a week or two out, because they are fresh. So guys are going to buy flowers the day of, the 14th, or the day before, the 13th.”

But Kay said people buying flowers online is becoming a problem.

“Yeah one thing in the flower industry that we struggle with is people buying flowers online, and, unfortunately, there are what has become known as order gatherers,” said Kay. “These people aren’t really florists, but they pretend to be florists.”

Kay said these sites usually advertise big bouquets, but don’t tell you about service fees.

“They charge you a lot of service fees always,” said Kay. “They always show big gorgeous picture of what it’s supposed to look like and unfortunately never does.”

That’s why the flower shop owner encourages people to buy their last-minute bouquets locally.

“Go back to your local florists,” said Kay. “You are going to talk to the person that designs your flowers. You know exactly what you are going to g