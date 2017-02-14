local-professionals-excited-about-new-lower-back-pain-guidelines

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Eighty percent of adults suffer lower back pain at some point in their life.

Now, the American College of Physicians [ACP] have released new guidelines saying medication should not be the first option for treatment.

Their recommendations suggest therapies such as exercise, heat therapy, massage, acupuncture or spinal manipulation for the treatment of low back pain.

Professionals in the Quad Cities are glad to see alternative therapies getting mainstream attention.

“It’s like wow, holy smokes that these are out there,” Dr. Ron Boesch at Palmer College of Chiropractic said. “You’re always wanting to do what’s best for your patient, so you always want your patient first and this is really speaking to that.”

He said he’s happy to see new guidelines list spinal manipulation as a first resort treatment for lower back pain.

“These are guidelines that it’s like wow, this came out, they’ve talked about it before but now it’s in writing that say hey start conservative,” Boesch said.

He says they’re what chiropractors are already recommending to their patients.

“We have always known from a chiropractic standpoint over the years that conservative care for low back pain works really really well,” Boesch said.

Lucinda Anthony goes to Palmer for back pain relief and says it helps.

“With the adjustments and the muscle work that my interns and my doctor do, I’m able to do my job better,” Anthony said.

Another non-drug therapy the ACP recommends is yoga. At 76 years old, it’s helping Nancy Servine of Moline prevent pain.

“The stretches like this are like you would get in therapy,” Servine said. “So my doctor says keep doing what you’re doing.”

Servine’s instructor at Indigo Yoga, Tricia Fuelling says while it helps prevent pain it also helps treat it.

“Yoga is a great natural way to get your body back to where you need it to be to function to work properly,” Fuelling said.

Now, Fuelling hopes more people will start turning to this type of natural therapy.

“You don’t have groggy side effects from yoga, you don’t have nausea or any of those, you can drive after doing yoga, where you can’t necessarily do that after taking pain medications,” Fuelling said.

Dr. Boesch says eating healthy in addition to these treatments will help speed up the recovery process.

If you do need to use drug therapy for your pain, new guidelines also recommend turning to NSAIDs like Advil, Motrin or Aleve before Opioids.