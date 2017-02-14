Mexico may stop buying Iowa, Illinois corn to retaliate against U.S.

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Mexican senator will introduce a bill this week calling for his country to buy corn from Brazil or Argentina instead of the U.S. Midwest.

Speaking at an anti-Trump protest in Mexico City, Rios Piter told CNN the boycott of Midwestern corn would be a “good way to tell [the U.S.] that this hostile relationship has consequences, hope that it changes.”

The bill is in response to threats President Donald Trump has made, including making Mexico pay for a border wall and imposing 20% to 35% taxes on Mexican imports.

The U.S. Grains Council reports as of 2015 Mexico bought the most corn from the U.S. of any other country except Japan.

Since last September, the U.S. has shipped 5 million metric tons of corn to Mexico, an 8% increase from a year ago.

If Mexico were to stop buying Midwest corn, Iowa and Illinois would be greatly impacted as those two states are number one and two in corn production, respectively.

