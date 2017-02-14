New security policy in Rock Island to effect new cab drivers, bar owners and managers

ROCK ISLAND, Il. (KWQC)- Monday the Rock Island city council approved a motion that will require new taxi cab drivers, bar owners and managers, as well at itinerant merchants to submit a fingerprint test. Officials said the new security policy will allow the police department to search criminal records faster and more accurately. Beforehand, police officers were only able to search local records and public databases. Chief Jeff VenHuizen said the digital fingerprint technology will help broaden their search.

“The reason we are doing this is because now our technology that we have in place allows us to do so,” said VenHuizen. “What this allows us to do is to search nationwide for any criminal involvement and take that into account as we’re doing licensing and permitting for the city.”

The digital technology allows the department to send fingerprints directly to the state of Illinois, rather than sending them by mail. The new security policy goes into effect nine days from today. Officials said the fingerprints will cost $50, $31 of that will go to the state of Illinois and the remainder goes to the Rock Island Police Department.