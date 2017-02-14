Paperwork submitted on 2 more Cedar Rapids casino plans

Associated Press Published: Updated:
video-slot-machines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Two more Cedar Rapids casino proposals have been submitted to state regulators.

The Cedar Rapids Development Group and Peninsula Pacific announced Monday that they turned in paperwork for two options: Cedar Crossing on the River, which would be located in the Kingston Square neighborhood, and Cedar Crossing Central, which would sit next to the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

The developers say Cedar Crossing on the River would represent an investment of more than $165 million and is expected to create 355 permanent jobs. The Cedar Cross Central plan calls for an investment of more than $105 million and is expected to create 231 jobs.

Wild Rose Casinos & Resorts has submitted plans for a $40 million casino downtown.

A decision from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission could come by November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s