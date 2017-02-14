Pleasant Valley shows support for immigrant and refugee students

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — In a show of unity, the Pleasant Valley Community School District made a statement in support of immigrant and refugee students at the February 13, 2017 Board of Education meeting. Board of Education President Heather Witters shared the following statement with the community:

Across the last couple weeks, much attention has been focused on an order by the federal government to impose restrictions on the ability of immigrants and refugees from certain countries to come to the United States. This has directly and indirectly impacted Pleasant Valley students and families.

To all of our students who are immigrants or refugees – and to their friends, classmates and teachers who are also concerned because of these recent events – know that the Pleasant Valley Community School District stands by you. We serve all families in our District and we want our students to be safe, to feel welcome, and to learn and succeed in our schools and community. The Pleasant Valley Community School District does not condone nor support any action that demonstrates intolerance, bigotry, or that promotes discrimination. As a District, we remain committed to celebrating and embracing our diversity, as that diversity makes us stronger.

As a district, we place great value in building an inclusive culture of learning where all students and families feel welcome, safe, and secure. We view our diversity as a strength and celebrate the fact that over 35 languages are spoken throughout our buildings. In the Pleasant Valley Community School District, we welcome all as our students, families, neighbors and friends. We are proud to stand by, support and celebrate each and every unique individual within our District.

(Adapted with permission from the Iowa City Community School District)