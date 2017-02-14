Red Cross volunteers from the Quad Cities sent to help California evacuees

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) – As a high water continues to overwhelm a spillway, local American Red Cross volunteers are headed to California to help with the massive evacuation.

Nearly 190,000 people downstream from the Oroville Dam System have been evacuated as a precaution because of a breach in the spillway and the potential for flooding.

Now, several volunteers from the American Red Cross Central and Southern Region are being deployed to assist with providing food and shelter to those displaced.

Three local volunteers, two from Davenport and one from Moline will join several others heading out to help as many as 2,200 people currently living in shelters and thousands more will be fed at meal sites.

The Oroville Dam is the tallest dam in the U. S. and currently remains intact, but the emergency spillway is compromised and at risk of failure.