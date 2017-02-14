Stolen Rock Island car involved in rollover accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police say a stolen car was involved in a rollover accident late Monday night, February 13, 2017. The crash happened at River Drive and Fourth Streets.

Davenport Police tell us police in Illinois reported the car stolen earlier in Rock Island. The people in the car at the time of the crash were able to get away on foot before police arrived.

An investigation is in progress. Anyone with information should call police.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.