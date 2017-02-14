The Legends of Valentine’s Day

(KWQC) – Valentine’s Day as we know it includes the cards, candies, chocolates, and flowers. But where does the day actually originate from?

According to History.com, one legend tells the story of Saint Valentine a priest who served during the third century in Rome.

“When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death.”

Another legend refers to Saint Valentine when he was in jail. As legend goes.. Valentine sent the first “valentine” to a young girl he had fallen in love with before his death.

Allegedly, he wrote “From your Valentine.” which is a saying still used today.

Although the exact origin of the holiday is not widely agreed upon, it is recognized as a day for love, devotion and romance.