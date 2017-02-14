TV-6 Investigates: East Moline teachers need only simple majority to approve strike

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — East Moline teachers head back to the bargaining table Wednesday to try to avert a teacher’s strike. The District says the two sides are $190,000 apart on a two-year deal. Teachers are scheduled to vote on Thursday on any tentative agreement, or to approve going on strike.

Internal emails obtained by TV-6 Investigates from sources close to the East Moline Teachers Union say only 50 percent of teachers plus one, will need to vote yes to implement a strike. That’s a simple majority. State law leaves it up to the unions to determine how large a majority they need to go on strike. But those same sources told TV-6 Investigates an internal effort to amend the East Moline Teacher’s union rules, requiring a 66 percent, or 2/3 majority to strike, has been pushed back to February 27th, nearly two weeks after Thursday’s strike decision. East Moline parents are worried.

It’s the end of the school day at Glenview Middle School in East Moline. Parents line their cars up waiting for the final bell to ring. They’re hoping, come Friday, the bell will keep ringing.

Grandparent Barbara Reed said, “If there’s no one here to teach the kids they’re not going to learn and I think we have enough kids that are out running around that are disrespectful.”

She is just one grandparent picking up a middle schooler. Reed says she’ll pick up the slack if a strike occurs.

“We watch her anyway when there’s no school because her dad works during the day and her mother works during the day,” said Reed.

Crossing Guard Rabecca Rangel said, “The children lose out in the end because they’re not in school and they’re not learning.”

Rangel worries about her grandkids, but also her job to an extent. No school means no kids to help cross the street.

Rangel said, “My grandkids are lucky one parent works morning, one works night, so there won’t be an issue for them, but a lot of the people I work with it’s going to be big trouble.”

All the parents TV-6 spoke to said they want the teachers to be well paid. But they also want their kids to stay in school.

Mom Shauna Daniels said, “Without the teachers our students don’t get their education and our kids need their education.”

Father Fernando Hernandez said, “I think it worries me more about her getting behind, in school.”

He wants to keep his daughter challenged. He said school does that.

“Hopefully they don’t go on strike,” said Hernandez.

The East Moline teacher’s union spokesperson did not return TV-6 Investigates phone call or email Tuesday asking for an interview. State and other education authorities said they could not imagine having a union strike with less than 80 percent approval of its membership.

It is important to note, the decision in East Moline on Thursday does not require another vote. The union already met its legal obligations to go on strike, and the ten-day waiting period has passed.

Negotiations have grown much closer. Initially the school district and teachers union were millions apart. The District says they’re now only $190,000.