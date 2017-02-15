A closer look at expanded access to naloxone

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) – It’s a medication that can mean the difference between life and death in an opioid overdose. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is becoming more available in many states. But who’s footing the bill?

Efforts to expand access to the medication are in response to an epidemic that shows no signs of slowing. In the U.S. 91 people die every day from an opioid overdose, including heroin and painkillers, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Some emergency responders have carried Naloxone for years. Now in states like Illinois and Iowa, basically anyone can get their hands on it.

In this special report, KWQC’s Bailey Deitz takes a look at access to Naloxone, how different agencies and organizations are utilizing it, and how it’s being paid for.

