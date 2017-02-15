Both the EMEA and East Moline Superintendent weigh-in before bargaining

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Contract talks between the East Moline Education Association (EMEA) and the School District have been ongoing since April of 2016.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the EMEA voted on an intent to strike. Two-thirds of the teachers voted in approval.

Since, the EMEA has filed the required paperwork and waited a period of ten days. Now that time period is up, but Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Education Association will bargain once again with the school district.

Both an EMEA representative and East Moline Superintendent, Kristin Humphries, sat down with TV6 before the bargaining began. The two parties echoed the same desire, they hope tonight will end with an agreement.

“Well the whole goal is, all the way from this summer, is to try to get a fair contract and stay in the classroom, cause the kids are our goal,” said EMEA Representative, Dave Mueller.

Superintendent Humphries told TV6 he wants the district to get back to educating.

“It’s time to get back to what we do really well and that’s educate kids,” said Superintendent Humphries. “So the stress level has been very high for everyone in the district, and it’s time to take that away and focus on what we need to do, the classroom cause the kids are our goal.”

The next EMEA meeting is scheduled for the day after the bargaining, Thursday, Feb. 16.