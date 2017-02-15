Court records: Schipper held VanOosten’s to obtain ransom

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) — Whiteside County court records reveal new details in the VanOosten abduction case.

Records say suspect Chad Schipper entered Larry and Constance VanOosten’s home wearing a mask and armed with a gun. Records say he threatened to shoot the couple and hid them in order to obtain a ransom. Schipper has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A public defender represents him.

In Schipper’s public defender financial application, he said he has a wife and six kids, but no job. He listed an income of $6,000 a month, but expenses of $6,500 per month.

Schipper was a financial advisor and insurance salesman, but his state licenses expired several years ago.

