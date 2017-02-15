Dixon man arrested for child sex charges following “safe touch” program

By Published: Updated:
Timothy S. Zielinski

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) – A Dixon man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a presentation that teaches school children “safe” touches and secrets.

Police began an investigation on February 13, 2017 and were able to arrest 54-year-old Timothy S. Zielinski on February 15. Zielinski, of 302 Steele Avenue in Dixon, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a class X felony, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a class 2 felony.

Police launched the investigation after a disclosure following a “Body Safety” program. The school-based presentation teaches children about “safe touches” and “unsafe touches” as well as “safe secrets” and “unsafe secrets.” Dixon Police say the program empowers children to tell adults if they are being sexually abused.

Zielinski is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s