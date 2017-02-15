Dixon man arrested for child sex charges following “safe touch” program

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) – A Dixon man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a presentation that teaches school children “safe” touches and secrets.

Police began an investigation on February 13, 2017 and were able to arrest 54-year-old Timothy S. Zielinski on February 15. Zielinski, of 302 Steele Avenue in Dixon, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a class X felony, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, which is a class 2 felony.

Police launched the investigation after a disclosure following a “Body Safety” program. The school-based presentation teaches children about “safe touches” and “unsafe touches” as well as “safe secrets” and “unsafe secrets.” Dixon Police say the program empowers children to tell adults if they are being sexually abused.

Zielinski is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.