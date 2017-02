East Moline, ILLINOIS (KWQC) – The East Moline Education Association and the East Moline School Board reached a tentative agreement during a bargaining session Wednesday.

According to a press release sent by the East Moline Education Association, details of the agreement will be presented for ratification to the EMEA members Thursday at 4:30 pm.

The membership meeting will be held at UAW Richard Shoemaker Hall in East Moline.