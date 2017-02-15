farmers-in-qca-worry-about-future-corn-exports-to-mexico

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – The future of American corn exports to Mexico are in the cross hairs.

A senator in Mexico says he will introduce a bill to buy corn from Brazil and Argentina instead of the United States

These threats are in response to President Donald Trump’s tough stances on the border with Mexico and NAFTA.

If the bill passes, that could hurt farmers in America and in the Quad Cities area.

According to the Iowa Corn Growers Association, Mexico is a top destination for many American Ag exports. It’s first for corn, ethanol and distilled grain.

Uncertainties about the future of trade with Mexico has farmers worrying about the impacts this would have on their bottom line.

“The export industry is extremely important to what we do here in Clinton county and eastern Iowa and in the Midwest,” Dennis Campbell said.

That’s why Campbell says he’s concerned.

“Mexico is an important trade customer for us from a corn perspective just because of their close proximity to the United States they are our number one destination for corn,” Campbell said.

More than a million bushels of corn roll out of his operation at Crystal Creek Enterprises every year. With a big portion of that going to other countries, he says the effects of that would be drastic.

“That would be impactful, that would probably manifest itself in a dramatic price change down,” he said.

Clinton county corn producer Dustin Johnson is also on edge about trade uncertainties with Mexico right now.

“We export more agricultural products than we import so having strong trade agreements is important for that to continue,” Johnson said.

He says while it would drive prices down, which is a bad thing for farmers, people at the grocery store probably wouldn’t mind it at first.

“It’ll probably long-term have a negative impact as prices adjust and new markets are discovered,” Johnson said.

Now, Johnson says he’s hoping for the best, but preparing for anything.

“We want to continue to have open markets for all of the goods that we produce and we want to have fair markets for the goods that we purchase as well, so hopefully we’re optimistic that they’ll find balance,” Johnson said.

He says he is reaching out to legislators and encourages others to do the same so lawmakers know know what issues are important.

Those lawmakers, like Iowa Senator Charles Grassley and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth say they are listening to these concerns and taking action.

“I don’t know whether people have gotten far enough down the road thinking about what our president might negotiate that could cause retaliation against agriculture, but it seems like agriculture is one of the earliest retaliations that we get from any country whatsoever when they like something that we don’t do or that we are doing in a trade war,” Grassley said.

“We got Senator Grassley and Ernst in Iowa, Durbin and myself here in Illinois,” Duckworth said. “This is a bipartisan group and we’re deeply concerned about our corn growers and we’re going to go to bat for them, every single day.”