Funding cuts could impact QC tourism

MOLINE, Il. (KWQC.) According to the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, tourism in the area is on the rise. President and CEO, Joe Taylor, said the growth has helped increase revenue substantially in the Quad Cities. However, the city is considering cutting $25,000 in funds that would go towards promoting the the Quad Cities. Taylor said cutting such a large amount would impact visitor growth dramatically.

“The answer to this is more tourism not less,” Taylor said. “We need to be investing more in tourism, we need to be marketing more in the Quad Cities, we need to be telling our story much further than just Iowa and Illinois.”

Taylor said many local businesses would be impacted if funding is cut. He believes hotels, restaurants, and local museums will see a direct impact.

“If I don’t fill those hotel rooms tonight, if I don’t fill those seats at a restaurant tonight, if I don’t help sell those museum tickets today, they’re gone forever.”

Council will vote on this proposal in the coming weeks.

 

