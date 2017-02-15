Illinois Secretary backs school bus seat belt mandate

Related Coverage Lawmaker wants seat belts required on state’s school buses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Sec. of State is backing a measure that would require seat belts on school buses.

Sec. Jesse White announced his support for the proposal Tuesday. It would mandate all public school buses come equipped with 3-point seat belts like those found in cars.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 3-point belts protect passengers better than lap belts by spreading sudden body movement caused by a crash over the chest, waist and shoulders.

The administration endorsed seat belts on school buses in 2015. Six other states have passed laws requiring them.

Democratic Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie is sponsoring the measure. He says it’s time to make sure children are just as safe on school buses as they are in a parent’s car.



The bill is HB3377 .