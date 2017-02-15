Investigation into arson, vandalism in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is searching for suspects in a case of arson, burglary, and vandalism.

According to a news release, it happened Sun., Feb. 12, 2017 around 5:00 p.m. at farmstead on Macomb Rd., East of Lake Braken.

Authorities say red spray paint was also used during the vandalism.

A witness reported seeing four teen males on the property, who fled the in a newer model, silver, 4-door car.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects. Call Crime Stoppers or email a tip at KnoxCountySheriffIL.com