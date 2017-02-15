Muscatine schools taken off lockdown-UPDATED

UPDATE: Both schools are now off lock down.

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — Two schools are on lockdown due to a shots fired investigation.

Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory tells KWQC-TV6 that Grant and Jefferson schools are on lockdown but they expect that it will be ending soon. He says the lockdown is just a precaution and he doesn’t think they are in any danger at the schools.

McGrory says school officials are working with police. They will send notice to parents when the lockdown is lifted.

McGrory also said that Central is close by, but not involved in the lockdown.

We’ve reached out to Muscatine Police and are waiting on information. They say they will be sending out a media release in the incident.

