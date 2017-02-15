Police investigate gunfire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Muscatine police are investigating a report of gunshots in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Orange St. just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2017.

According to a news release, police located a crime scene, but no injuries were reported. Police haven’t said if there is any connection to the incident and two Muscatine schools being briefly placed on lockdown the same the morning.

Police say they believe the incident is isolated and public’s safety is not in jeopardy.

If you have any information, contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 ext. 608. Callers may remain anonymous.

