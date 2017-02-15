Senator Dick Durbin Meets with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top Senate Democrat says Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has said he hopes to be “half the nominee” as the judge nominated by President Barack Obama last year, only to be blocked by Senate Republicans.

Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin told reporters that Gorsuch also told him in a private meeting Tuesday that Judge Merrick Garland was a “model nominee.”

Durbin was among several senators visited Tuesday by Gorsuch. He says Gorsuch “made a positive impression” and appears to be a “very thoughtful.”

Many Democrats continue to harbor hard feelings over last year’s treatment of Garland at the hands of Senate Republicans, who denied a hearing and a vote because it was an election year.

Durbin did not say whether he might vote for Gorsuch.