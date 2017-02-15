Several pets die in Rock Island house fire-UPDATED

UPDATE: Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty tells us the fire that took place on 17th Street on Monday was caused by a burner on the stove being activated by pets in the house.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials say several cats and dogs did not survive a house fire at 2023 17th St. on Monday morning, February 13, 2017.

According to officials, the tenant was not at home when the fire broke out and there is no word on the cause at this time.

17th Street was closed to traffic while crews worked the scene.

