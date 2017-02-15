Skilled trade jobs lagging in Iowa

Davenport, IA (KWQC) Skilled labor is all around us in construction workers, electricians, plumbers, heating and air specialists.Now there may be a shortage of those jobs in Iowa. The states unemployment rate of 3.8 percent is one the lowest in the country, but skilled worker employment is lagging.

Koelher Electrical Company president, Tim Koelher, says shortages in skilled trade jobs are a strong possibility. He says the reason behind that, may be a lack of education on those jobs in schools.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a serious problem, it just means we have to do a better job of educating the next generation that the construction industry is still viable and still a good place to make a living,” Koelher said.

But Koelher is remaining optimistic, he says he hopes more people look into skilled trade. He says he’ll do his part by being proactive in the community, and reaching as many young adults as possible to help explore their options. Especially in a growing area like the Quad Cities.

Governor Brandstad also announced earlier this week, he hopes 70 percent of the workforce will have post high school training- including apprenticeships for skilled labor jobs by 2025. Currently, that number is 55 percent.