Terry Brooks candidate for Rock Island Mayor meet and greet – Feb. 17

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – You have a chance to meet one of the mayoral candidates for Rock Island at an event on Fri., Feb. 17, 2017.
The Friends of Terry M. A. Brooks will host an evening of networking and socialization at Roosters Sports Bar and Grill located at 2130 3rd Ave. in Rock Island.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 9:00 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided..

Other announced candidates include Mike Thoms, a real estate developer, former president of Renaissance Rock Island, Stephen Tollenaer, and Andy Rowe, former aide to former 17th Dist. Congressman Phil Hare.

The election is April 4, 2017.

