They’re All Heart!

MONMOUTH, Iowa (KWQC) — It is an annual tradition at a small country church in Monmouth, Iowa. When Valentine’s Day approaches, church members roll out the dough. Cookie dough.

For about 32 years, the folks at Faith United Methodist Church Monmouth-Baldwin get to work at this time of year.

They bake hundreds of Valentine Cookies. Heart shaped. Topped with smooth frosting. Made with a secret recipe.

There are three sisters among the group of church ladies who turn the basement into a cookie factory. The women bake, decorate, and bag the cookies.

Men also help to spread the frosting on the treats. It’s an assembly line at work. Money from the fundraiser goes into the church general fund.

This year they’ll make about four hundred small and sixty large cookies. A tasty way to say Happy Valentine’s day!

