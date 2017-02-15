U of Iowa study finds flag football may not be safer than tackle

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) – A new study conducted by University of Iowa Health Care researchers has found that flag football may not be safer than tackle football.

Concerns about the long-term effects of concussions and other head injuries lead to discussions that children younger than 12-years-old should not participate in tackle football and other contact sports. However, UI researchers are now saying the results of their study did not show that flag football is safer than tackle football.

Researchers studied nearly 3,800 participants across three large youth football leagues. The team recorded the number of injuries, serious injuries, and concussions among flag football players and compared them to the numbers recorded for tackle football teams.

The study shows that injuries were more prevalent in youth flag football than in youth tackle football.

“We wanted to test the hypothesis that not allowing tackling might reduce the risk for injury in young athletes,” said Andrew Peterson, MD, a specialist with UI Sports Medicine and the study’s lead author. “Based upon our results, we cannot conclude that youth flag football is safer than youth tackle football.”

The researchers did note that injuries in youth football players is relatively low, but sports remain the leading cause of injury among children and adolescents. Approximately 2.8 million children between the ages of six and 14 participate in youth football in the U.S.

The research team also included Adam Kruse, MS, Scott Meester, BS, Benjamin Reidle, BS, Tyler Slayman, MD, Todd Domeyer, MD, Joseph Cavanaugh, PhD, and Kyle Smoot, MD, a senior author on the study, formerly at the University of Iowa and currently at the University of Kentucky.