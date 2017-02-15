West Lake Park to open new cabins for rent later this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Tapping into tourism involving the great outdoors, Scott County is making changes at one area park. It’s a type of getaway in very high demand.

Here’s cabin fever of a different kind. On a hill overlooking much of West Lake Park are two actual cabins nearing completion.

“This is live-in,” said Roger Larson, Park Manager at West Lake Park and Buffalo Shores. “The only thing you need to bring here is your linens and your food items.”

It will be rustic lodging for rent. The Scott County Conservation Board first threw around the idea 20 years ago.

“From winter time and being out in the park in the winter, to summer time and all the activities that go on in the summer, they just like to be here. It gives them an opportunity to do that,” added Larson.

Across the region these kinds of places to stay have become pretty common at state and county parks. Travel Iowa is encouraging their use year round.

“Sometimes they vary from just a camping cabin with really basic, nothing in it, just a shell, to luxury cabins. That seems to really be popular.”

The prefab cabins at West Lake Park are costing the county about $160,000 each to put in. They’ll be fully furnished and sleep eight people. The view is hard to beat and Larson says the cabins are already generating a lot of interest.

“We encourage them to sit on the porch, watch the nature, and look out over either the stars or sunset or whatever they want to see.”

The plan is to have the new cabins opened up this spring. They aren’t quite ready for reservations yet, but the cost to rent will be $130 per night with a two-night minimum. A three-night reservation will be required on major holidays. Check the Scott County Conservation website for an update on when the cabins will be available for rent.

Scott County Park has two similar cabins which Larson says are rented on a regular basis.