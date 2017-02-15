Widespread flu cancels all classes in Iowa school dist.

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (KWQC) – Every student in the Van Buren Community School District gets a sick day today whether they are sick or not.

But chances are, they are – or already have been – sick.

“Due to an extensive number of our students absent due to the flu and influenza, we are canceling school for tomorrow, February 15, 2017,” says a Facebook post Van Buren administrators made Tuesday night.

The post goes on to say “our intention is to allow some time for students to be away from each other and lessen exposure. Unfortunately, we have lost educational time with so many students absent in each classroom.”

Van Buren County, adjacent to Henry and Lee Counties, is not far outside the Quad Cities Area.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports flu cases statewide have been rising since the first week of January and right now “influenza activity in Iowa is widespread and continues to increase.”

The IDPH reports numerous school districts to the west and southwest of the Quad Cities Area are now reporting absentee rates higher than 10%.

Van Buren school officials say the district will spend Wednesday disinfecting and airing out classrooms and are asking for help from parent.

“Please take this time to provide additional rest and fluids for your child. Hopefully we can combat this together.”

Click here for IDPH tips for avoiding the flu and preventing its spread.