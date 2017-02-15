Women’s March organizers announce date for general strike

Washington (CNN) – The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington have set the date for their general strike, dubbed “A Day Without A Woman,” for March 8, which is International Women’s Day.
The group previously announced their plan for a general strike but didn’t give the date until Tuesday.
“In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer ‘A Day Without A Woman,'” the organizers said in an Instagram post.
In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children? We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred. On March 8th, International Women’s Day, let’s unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman. Over the next few weeks we will be sharing more information on what actions on that day can look like for you. In the meantime, we are proud to support Strike4Democracy's #F17 National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles. This Friday, February 17th, gather your friends, families, neighbors, and start brainstorming ideas for how you can enhance your community, stand up to this administration, integrate resistance and self-care into your daily routine, and how you will channel your efforts for good on March 8th. Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint. #DayWithoutAWoman #WomensMarch
The group did not immediately return a request for additional information on the strike, but the social media post said more details would be forthcoming.
The post also voiced support for another strike, the “National Day of Action to Push Back Against Assaults on Democratic Principles,” set for Friday.
The organizers of that strike, Strike4Democracy, say on their website that the group will “coordinate over 100 strike actions across the united States, and beyond, to plan for a series of mass strikes to stand up for America’s democratic principles.”
The Women’s March on Washington, which took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, drew the participation of more than a million people in cities across the United States. Since the , the organizers have rolled out a series of “10 actions for the First 100 Days” to channel that grassroots support into further actions to effect social change.