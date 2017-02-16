2017 Outdoor Show back at the QCCA Expo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – The annual Outdoor Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center from Thursday, Feb. 16 – Sunday, Feb. 19.

As usual the show will feature vendors with various sporting goods equipment and some big ticket items, like boats.

The event is also hosting special speakers throughout the weekend, including Jeff Faulkenberry, Tommy Skarlis and Hank Parker.

QCCA Expo Show Director, Rob Junker, is hoping the spring-like temperatures expected during the event will bring an uptick in crowds and motivate potential buyers.

“In the middle of February, we’re hoping this gives everyone that itch that they need that new boat,” said Junker. “They can look at from Davenport Boat ,or Bob’s Marine [and] M & M. So, hopefully they will sell a lot boats this weekend, because you know you gotta have that boat ready for fishing.”

For more details on the show and to purchase tickets, visit the QCCA Expo Center’s website.