Animal makes Iowa appearance after being gone for 150 years

KWQC Staff Published: Updated:

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Have you ever seen one of these in your backyard? Experts say it’s been gone for a long time.

An animal not confirmed to have been seen in Iowa since the 1800s has made an appearance. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a trail camera photo taken in northeast Iowa has confirmed the presence of a ‘fisher’, a member of the weasel family.

The DNR says this is the first documented fisher in the state in 150 years. They say it’s likely that it came from southeast Minnesota.

 

