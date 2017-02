LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) — Power was knocked out to around 1,300 customers on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Officials with MidAmerican Energy say a crane owned by a third-party company came into contact with a power line just after noon.

Power was restored at 12:54 p.m. Around 1,300 customers were affected in LeClaire and Scott County.

There is no report on any injuries involved in the incident.