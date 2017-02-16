EMEA votes to ratify agreement with East Moline Board

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The East Moline Education Association has come to a tentative agreement with the East Moline Board of Education. The EMEA voted Thursday to ratify the agreement.

“After a lot of hard work, we’re pleased that an agreement was reached,” said Deb Smiddy, EMEA Co-President and Bargaining Team Member. Smiddy added, “EMEA members appreciate all the support we’ve received from parents and the community. We can’t express how much your support has meant to all of us.”

Co-president-elect, Amanda Webber was also pleased that an agreement was reached without striking. “This agreement will help all our employees begin to catch up with neighboring schools. There is still a large gap to bridge, but this agreement is fair to all parties at this time. We’re so happy that we’ll be with our students all day, every day for the rest of the school year!”

Both parties agreed to a two-year contract that states teachers will receive a 1.25% raise each year, plus step movement. Paraprofessionals and secretaries will receive a $0.75/hour increase, plus step movement as well. The contract expires June 30, 2018.

The East Moline Education Association is affiliated with the Illinois Education Association and represents 260 employees of the East Moline School District.