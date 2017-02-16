Fascinated With The Flute

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — She is not a music major. However, you’d never know it. Augustana College student Kylie Gember knew at an early age she wanted to play the flute.

She got that opportunity and has never looked back. Soon, the gifted college senior takes her talent to another level.

She is a member of the Augustana College Symphonic Band. The band will see how it plays in Spain. That’s where they are going to perform a series of joint concerts with Spanish musicians during Spring Break.

Doctor James Lambrecht is the band director. He says Spain is a hidden gem. The musical culture there is terrific. Lambrecht will be conducting when the band visits Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia.

Gember received her flute as an eighth grade graduation gift. She plays beautifully. Kylie comes from a musical family.

She also gives a tremendous amount of credit to Augustana Flute Instructor Janet Stodd. Kylie says Mrs. Stodd has given her the opportunity to play a broad range of solos. The solo is a self confidence builder for Gember.

Kylie plans to go to graduate school at the University of Illinois-Chicago. However, first things first. Spring Break in Spain!