Inmates arrive at Life Skills Re-Entry Program in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill (KWQC)- Ten inmates from across the state arrived at a new facility in Kewanee designed to help them adjust back into society after they’re released.

“They were very emotional, very eager to get this started,” said Anthony Williams, the Warden of the Life Skills Re-Entry Facility.

“We’ve been actively training since the juveniles left last year,” Williams added. “It is something to get your first offenders on grounds, my staff is very excited.”

Ten inmates will slowly turn to a few hundred. But for now, the program is working to successfully get inmates back into society, by teaching them skills to get careers.

“As we go through this we will be adding programs that will help them get jobs,” said John Baldwin, Director of the Illinois Department of Corrections. “Whether that’s in the warehouse area up in Will County, or operating machine equipment. We’re going to have all kinds of opportunities to make sure our offenders leave with a skill set that is employable.”

Department of Corrections also plans to give inmates life skills training and education.

“We’re going to stretch our horizons to try to get programs in here to prove they are successful,” Baldwin added.

It’s all part of Governor Bruce Rauner’s plan to reduce the number of repeat offenders and reduce the prison population.

“This will give us a chance to fundamentally impact how people are released back into society,” Baldwin said.

Kewanee is one of three facilities opening using this type of re-entry inmate system.