Iowa House of Representatives pass historic Collective Bargaining Bill

Historic legislation passes in the Iowa statehouse, Thursday. A new collective bargaining bill is now on the governor’s desk.

The bill was first introduced last on February. 7th. It would make it illegal for non-public safety public employees to bargain for anything other than wages. That would end 40 years of workers like teachers and corrections workers being allowed to bargain for insurance benefits and other perks, like holiday time. Republicans say the bill will help state and local government control expenses. But the bill has faced near universal opposition at the statehouse from union members and democrats. Toby Paone, with the Iowa state education association – he says this marks the end of ‘labor peace’ for Iowans.

“This is not a good day for Iowa, this law was in place for 44 years and it had Labor Peace, throughout those 44 years, no strikes no lock outs, no work stoppages, now all bets are off,” said Paone.

Republicans say the bill would give local officials more flexibility with budgets, and local employers more flexibility to reward top employees. Some public safety employees are exempt from some provisions of the bill.

Governor Terry Branstad supports the measure and is expected to sign the bill into law.