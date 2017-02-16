Iowa tops deficient bridges list for 3rd year in a row

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa for the third year in a row has more bridges considered to be deficient than any other state.

The latest annual rankings from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), which reflect 2016 data, show Iowa has 4,968 bridges classified as “structurally deficient,” meaning the bridges are not currently unsafe but need attention as soon as possible.

Iowa also topped the list, which is based on data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2014 and 2015.

The ARTBA report released Wednesday shows that the most travelled deficient bridge in Iowa lies in the heart of the Quad Cities: The Centennial Bridge.

Built in 1940, the Centennial now has an average daily volume of 32,000 vehicles.

Another QC bridge that crosses Duck Creek on North Division Street in Davenport is also on ARTBA’s top ten list of most traveled deficient bridges in Iowa.

While Iowa remains at the top of the 2017 list, Illinois is moving up, now ranked sixth in the county after ranking seventh last year.

