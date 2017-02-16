Local business takes part in “Day Without Immigrants” movement

MOLINE, Il. (KWQC)- Thursday, thousands of immigrants across the country stayed home from work and school. The “Day Without Immigrants” movement involved immigrants from Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. One local business in the Quad Cities took part. La Primavera, a market and restaurant in Moline, closed for the first time in over three decades. Owners Angel and Yolanda Vargas said it was important they took a stand.

“We like to stand with the people,” Angel said. “We appreciate all of the people around, all Hispanic, all the immigrants, so we stand with them.”

Angel and Yolanda began their lives in the Quad Cities as immigrants several years ago. Throughout the years the couple obtained American citizenship and started a family. Their business opened in 1999 and has attracted those in the Hispanic community from throughout the Quad Cities.

“We like to serve our community, our people,” Angel said. “It’s like having a big family, they come and talk, and we share history, whatever happens back in the country or here.”

The couple plans to operate their business as normal tomorrow, but said they feel glad they were able to give 20 of their employees the day off.