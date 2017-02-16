Mediapolis man arrested for distributing drugs to minors

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) – Police in Mediapolis have arrested a man for distributing drugs to minors within 1,000 feet of a school.

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force conducted an investigation into the distribution of narcotics that occurred in the 500 block of Division Street in Mediapolis.

The investigation lead to the arrest of Shane Allen Cheely, 40, on February 16, 2017 at approximately 3:30 pm. He was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance to persons under 18 years of age, a class D felony, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police say this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.