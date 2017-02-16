Redbirds Remember: How Illinois State basketball is honoring a former coach

NORMAL, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois State men’s basketball team is having one of it’s best seasons in program history.

Head Coach Dan Muller says this year’s group is playing for a lot of reasons. A main reason is for assistant coach Torrey Ward.

Ward, along with six others, was killed in a plane crash on April 7, 2015.

“All of his players were extremely close to him because he was so good to them,” says Muller. “He was kind of that big brother.”

While at Illinois State, Ward was an integral part of recruiting and working with the young freshman group. This season those freshmen are now seniors and are finding inspiration to play for Ward.

“He was just a player’s coach,” says Paris Lee, a current senior.

Lee is doing something special this season; he is wearing a pair of Ward’s old sneakers given to Lee by Ward’s mother.

Lee says they are a perfect fit.

“So I saw those particular Jordans and I had another pair but those were red so I’m like, I want those,” he explains.

Tony Wills is another senior who is also donning special footwear for his former coach, two bands he normally wears on his wrists. Per NCAA rules, on game days Wills puts them over his socks around his ankles.

“After every national anthem, I just point to the sky and just try to keep remembering him,” Wills says. “I just put them on ankles so then I still have them with me.”

Wills was actually recruited by Ward and losing him was heartbreaking.

“I knew the person that recruited me is now gone and I will never see him again,” Wills says. “He was a good father figure for those who didn’t have fathers. He would always be there for you.”

Illinois State is confident in their play this season and Lee says they play every game like it’s their last.

“I feel like you have more to play for,” says Wills. “Knowing that he’s gone, we just have that fight in us to play for him.”

Playing a sport allows for a different way to deal with grief says Muller.

“You can lose yourself in the game during those moments,” he says. “You can get joy from victory and competition.”

Time will tell whether Illinois State will make the NCAA tournament. If they win the conference, this year’s team will be the first to do so since 1998.