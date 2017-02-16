The Latest: Iowa House OKs collective bargaining bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Latest on the Iowa Legislature considering a bill that would cut most of public employees’ collective bargaining rights (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Republicans in the Iowa House have approved a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state.

Lawmakers voted 53-47 Thursday, with all Democrats opposed, to pass the measure. It would prohibit public sector unions from negotiating over several issues, including health insurance and extra pay. The bill proposes that mandatory discussions be limited to base wages. Some public safety employees are exempt from some provisions of the bill.

Democrats introduced dozens of amendments to try to stop the bill or reduce its impact. Many of those amendments were not discussed after Republicans used a rare procedural move to end debate at noon.

The Senate was scheduled to end debate on an identical version of the bill shortly after the House vote.